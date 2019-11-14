Bayley vs. Nikki Cross Announced For Smackdown

– Nikki Cross has a shot at getting on Team Smackdown for Survivor Series, if she can get through Bayley on tomorrow’s episode. WWE has announced that Cross will face Bayley and if she wins, she will be the final member of Team Smackdown joining Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans.

The announcement reads:

Nikki Cross can become the final member of Team SmackDown for the Five-Woman Survivor Series Elimination Match — but she’ll have to overcome SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to do so.

Dude, again? Fine…Only because I owe you for the private jet you got me last night. @NikkiCrossWWE see you tomorrow night. https://t.co/OXcC3IYPsU — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 14, 2019

Lacey Evans joins team captain Sasha Banks, Carmella and Dana Brooke, leaving one spot remaining on Team Blue — one coveted by WWE’s Twisted Sister. Banks doesn’t seem to want any part of teaming with her newfound rival, however, especially after both she and Bayley notched victories over Cross in recent weeks.

Ha! If you can beat @itsBayleyWWE MAYBE you’ll be worthy enough to be on my team. But until then Stay poor, Nikki https://t.co/PCUtAYX2o4 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 14, 2019

However, both of those wins came with each other’s assistance. Will the third time be the charm this time for Cross? Or will this bolder, edgier version of Bayley — with Banks likely not far behind — simply be too much once again for Cross to overcome? Find out this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!