Bayley vs. Nikki Cross Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

– With part of the WWE SmackDown roster delayed due to travel issues in Saudi Arabia, WWE has made a change for tonight’s SmackDown.

Bayley will now defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Nikki Cross on tonight’s show. The match was originally scheduled to be Bayley, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville taking on Cross, Carmella, and Dana Brooke.

Also originally announced for tonight’s show is SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against The New Day, Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt appearing on Miz TV.