WWE News: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Added to Tonight’s Raw, WWE Referee Celebrates Anniversary
– Kurt Angle has announced that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is official for tonight’s WWE Raw. There has been a lot of speculation on what the angle will lead to…
“Friendly competition” is good.. So I’m making it official for tonight on #Raw– San Jose’s own @itsBayleyWWE will take on @SashaBanksWWE!
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 12, 2018
Gulp…sounds fun. See you in da shark tank my friend 😎 https://t.co/IcpVB9sYm8
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 12, 2018
– WWE referee Dan Engler is celebrating a 5-year milestone with the company this week. Engler is formerly known as Rudy Charles in TNA, and posted the following…
5 years ago today (2/11/13) I reffed my first #WWE match! It was @TrueKofi vs. @WWEGraves in North Little Rock, AR#refiversary#REFolution pic.twitter.com/s0w6UUkRYW
— Dan Engler (@DanEnglerWWE) February 11, 2018