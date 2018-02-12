 

WWE News: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Added to Tonight’s Raw, WWE Referee Celebrates Anniversary

February 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bayley Sasha Banks Raw 21317

– Kurt Angle has announced that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is official for tonight’s WWE Raw. There has been a lot of speculation on what the angle will lead to…

– WWE referee Dan Engler is celebrating a 5-year milestone with the company this week. Engler is formerly known as Rudy Charles in TNA, and posted the following…

