Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Was Reportedly Planned For Summerslam

Bayley and Sasha Banks are seemingly heading toward a split on WWE TV, although it’s moving very slowly. According to WrestleTalk, WWE had originally been planning a match between Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks for Summerslam. However, the word is now that WWE wants to extend the feud instead of rushing through it. Summerslam was originally set for Boston, which is Banks’ hometown. It’s unknown, but unlikely, the event will still happen there, and certainly not with a crowd.