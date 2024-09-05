– Fresh off her return at last week’s WWE SmackDown in Berlin, Germany, Bayley will be back in action on tomorrow’s show. WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the former WWE Women’s Champion will face the Money in the Bank holder, Tiffany Stratton, on tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown.

During last week’s show, Bayley chased off Stratton when she tried to interfere during Nia Jax’s title defense against Michin. The video clip of Aldis announcing the matchup is available below.

Tomorrow’s SmackDown will be held at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on the FOX Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

* Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Giovani Vinci to return

* Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa