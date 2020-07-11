wrestling / News
Bayley Wants a Breather After Smackdown
– As previously reported, WWE announced a women’s tag team title match with Bayley and Sasha Banks defending their belts against The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) on next week’s episode. Following the champs beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on last night’s Smackdown, Bayley responded to a WWE tweet hyping up the Raw women’s tag title match.
Bayley wrote on Twitter, “You guys we literally just wrestled on SD and beat the former champs please LET US BREATHE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! can we put this off to take a nap.” You can check out that tweet below.
You guys we literally just wrestled on SD and beat the former champs please LET US BREATHE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! can we put this off to take a nap https://t.co/s5Ug0KRitb
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 11, 2020
