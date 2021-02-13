wrestling / News
Bayley Wants A Match With Michael Cole At Elimination Chamber
February 13, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Bayley pitched an Elimination Chamber match for herself, and one of her desired opponents is Smackdown announcer Michael Cole.
She wrote: “Give me Riott Squad, Billie Kay, and Michael Cole in the Elimination Chamber. That’s a demand from the Role Model!!!!!! That’s only 5 I know how to count!!!!! Throw in Kayla Braxton!!!!!!!!”
That’s only 5 I know how to count!!!!! Throw in Kayla Braxton!!!!!!!! https://t.co/5lOYQxcYbu
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 12, 2021
