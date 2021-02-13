wrestling / News

Bayley Wants A Match With Michael Cole At Elimination Chamber

February 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Clash of Champions WWE

In a post on Twitter, Bayley pitched an Elimination Chamber match for herself, and one of her desired opponents is Smackdown announcer Michael Cole.

She wrote: “Give me Riott Squad, Billie Kay, and Michael Cole in the Elimination Chamber. That’s a demand from the Role Model!!!!!! That’s only 5 I know how to count!!!!! Throw in Kayla Braxton!!!!!!!!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading