Bayley Wants a Cage Match Against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37
Bianca Belair may be set to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, Bayley has an alternative idea in a cage match between herself and Belair. Belair posted to Twitter on Wednesday nothing that she ran into Bayley wearing her shirt, which prompted Bayley to retweet and call for the tag match.
Belair wrote, “Look who I caught wearing my shirt last week at #Smackdown…Your one and only Role Model! Be like Bayley. Do like Bayley. (This time), Oh, and I miss you too @itsBayleyWWE.”
You can see their posts below:
.@WWE Me vs Bianca in a cage match before Wrestlemania. Thank you https://t.co/y7qyOC7dqh
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 11, 2021
