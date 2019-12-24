wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Wants Candice LeRae On Smackdown, Highlights From RAW, Best of 2019 Coming to WWE Network
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley said that she wanted NXT’s Candice LeRae to get added to the Smackdown roster. She wrote:
Bring @CandiceLeRae to Smackdown
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 24, 2019
– WWE Network News reports that WWE will run a “Top Ten Matches of 2019” special on the WWE Network on December 30. It will be hosted by Paige and is similar to WWE’s “20 Matches That Define The Intercontinental Championship.” That featured full matches in a marathon, with wraparound segments.
Here’s a synopsis: Join Paige as she counts down WWE’s 10 best matches from 2019, including Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne vs. WALTER and more.
