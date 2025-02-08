– Speaking to ComicBook.com, WWE Superstar and former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley spoke about wanting to see consistency in the WWE women’s division this year. Below ares ome highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on what she wants from the women’s division in 2025: “Man, I just want consistency. We struggled a lot with the Women’s Tag Team Titles, having the consistency of being on shows and tag teams to participate in matches. Now we’re kind of getting in the flow of that, Bianca has held those titles with both partners so well.”

On wanting to see that same level with the women’s Intercontinental and US Titles: “But I just want to see the same with the women’s Intercontinental, with the women’s U.S. Championship consistency. I want to see girls pushing themselves to get to that next level. I want to see other girls getting opportunities, and I want to see those titles on pay-per-views.”