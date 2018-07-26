Bayley Wants To Face Lita At Evolution

In an interview with WWE.com, Bayley revealed that she wanted to have a match with Lita at the Evolution all-women PPV.

She said: “It’s just like the [Royal] Rumble, you didn’t know who was going to come out next and I have to say, I wish I had gotten in the ring with Lita – so maybe we can have that match. Maybe I can make that match right now – maybe if I can have a match against Lita that’s like a dream match in the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution.”

When asked for her reaction to the announcement, she added: “The first thing I think of is I wonder who my match is going to be against or what kind of mixture of matches we’re going to have because all brands are going to be included. There is going to be 50 women from our past and our future and our present. This is something that we never imagined was possible and I can’t wait for October 28th.”