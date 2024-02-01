wrestling / News
Various News: Bayley Wants Paramore at Wrestlemania, AEW Dynamite Highlights, WWE Has New Black History Month Shirt
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley signal-boosted a campaign for Paramore to perform at Wrestlemania. Bayley is a fan of the band and had their lyrics on her attire at Evolution 2018.
#ParamoreForMania https://t.co/kSUeIy2JnG
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 1, 2024
– WWE is celebrating Black History Month with a new shirt. Proceeds go to Love Has No Labels.
WWE celebrates Black History Month! Purchase your very own Heritage Month t-shirt today to support @LoveHasNo_.
Visit https://t.co/WaGEz9BtCt now! pic.twitter.com/3WoB8dgQBP
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2024
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite: