Various News: Bayley Wants Paramore at Wrestlemania, AEW Dynamite Highlights, WWE Has New Black History Month Shirt

February 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Bayley 2-7-23 Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley signal-boosted a campaign for Paramore to perform at Wrestlemania. Bayley is a fan of the band and had their lyrics on her attire at Evolution 2018.

– WWE is celebrating Black History Month with a new shirt. Proceeds go to Love Has No Labels.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

