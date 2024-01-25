Bayley Wasn’t Happy About Not Wrestling at Wrestlemania 37

In an interview with Uproxx, Bayley spoke about ‘hosting’ Wrestlemania 37 and how she didn’t like the fact she didn’t wrestle at that event. The hosts were actually Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil, but Bayley would interrupt before the Bella Twins put a stop to it. Thanks to an injury she suffered later that year, she wouldn’t appear at Wrestlemania again until two years later. Here are highlights:

On not wrestling at Wrestlemania 37: “That Mania stung. I was so heartbroken that I didn’t even want to go ask what was happening. I felt like I had the best year of my career. Then I hosted WrestleMania, which was an honor. Got to be alongside some legends, have some cool moments, a lot of spotlight on me both nights. Now I can say I’ve done it. But that’s not where I thought I should have been.”

On her 2024 and how she’s become better: “To me, this year in particular is about cementing my legacy and my career. I’ve done a lot up until this point. With Damage CTRL, I feel like I’m on a different level than everybody else, even the women that I came up with, because it comes with a different responsibility. Bringing up Dakota, bringing up girls and vouching for them, it’s a different type of responsibility than just having to worry about yourself,” she continues. “The fact that I’ve been able to do that successfully and add to it that IYO is the champion right now just puts me on a different level. I think this year is going to solidify who I am and what I’ve brought to the industry and to the company.”

On who she’ll challenge if she wins the Royal Rumble: “Let me just say it, this is the last time I’m gonna say it. IYO is champion, right? And in Damage CTRL that means we’re all kind of a champion. She deserves to have that all to her own. Kabuki Warriors, we’re gonna get them those tag titles because it’s what they deserve. If I get a title from Rhea Ripley, how cool would that look? Now all we gotta do is get Dakota to win the NXT Women’s title. And you’ve never seen that before, and that’s what we’re about this year. We’re about making history. We’re about never before seen, and we’re about taking over the world. So, the only way we could do that is by knocking Mami off her little high horse. She thinks she’s the stuff right now. Wait til I get my hands on her.”