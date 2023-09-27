Bayley Welcomes Jade Cargill to WWE, Cargill Responds

As previously reported, Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE for a multi-year deal and reported to the Performance Center yesterday. In a post on Twitter, Bayley welcomed Jade to WWE and told her to watch her match with Charlotte Flair on Friday’s Smackdown.

She wrote: “Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………

#rolemodel #learningtree”

Cargill replied: “Warm welcome from a “role model”. Heard from my friends you’re also the one to look out for.”

