wrestling / News

Bayley Welcomes Jade Cargill to WWE, Cargill Responds

September 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Bayley 2-7-23 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE for a multi-year deal and reported to the Performance Center yesterday. In a post on Twitter, Bayley welcomed Jade to WWE and told her to watch her match with Charlotte Flair on Friday’s Smackdown.

She wrote: “Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………
#rolemodel #learningtree

Cargill replied: “Warm welcome from a “role model”. Heard from my friends you’re also the one to look out for.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Jade Cargill, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading