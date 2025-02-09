Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want On Her Team In a Bar Fight

Bayley has picked the WWE roster members that she would want on her side in a bar fight. Bayley appeared on the No-Context Wrestling Podcast and was asked the show’s standard question to guests, naming three members of the main roster and an incoming star set to appear on WWE LFG. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her bar fight team: “Naomi, Nia [Jax], Bianca [Belair]. There is a chick, she’s brand new. NXT, the new show [LFG] Her real name is Bayley, Bayley Humphrey.”

On Humphey potentially needing to change her name: “We’re going to talk about that. Honestly, I could get in there with just Naomi and Bayley Humphrey. That’s how insane she is.”