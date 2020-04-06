wrestling / News
Bayley Survives Four Challengers to Retain Smackdown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)
Some miscommunication with Sasha Banks wasn’t enough to cost Bayley her Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Bayley retained her title by outlasting Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina in a five-way elimination match; you can check out highlights below.
Tamina was the first out, eliminated by all four of the other competitors who piled on her. Naomi was eliminated next thanks to teamwork from Bayley and Sasha Banks, leaving just Evans to deal with the two friends. Banks was then eliminated after the two began arguing over Bayley accidentally hitting Banks with a knee to the head in the corner, which allowed Evans to hit the Women’s Right on Banks for the pinfall.
Evans then had control of the match and looked ready to win before Banks came back down to help Bayley, hitting a Backstabber that allowed Bayley to pick up the win. Banks then grabbed the title and held onto it for a couple moments before putting it around Bayley’s waist and raising her hand — thus teasing a potential feud between the two.
Our live coverage from the show is here.
