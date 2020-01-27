wrestling / News
Bayley Wins Over Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)
– It looks like the rage for Bayley came through for her tonight. The Smackdown women’s champion defeated Lacey Evans at tonight’s Royal Rumble event to retain her title. You can check out some photos and clips from the match below.
Bayley managed to pin Lacey Evans with a rollup to score the pinfall victory at tonight’s event. You can check out 411’s live and ongoing results and coverage for the 2020 Royal Rumble event RIGHT HERE.
#SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE is set to defend her title against @LaceyEvansWWE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/IZCvdeeW1L
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 27, 2020
Is @LaceyEvansWWE on the verge of becoming the new #SmackDown #WomensChampion?
Let's find out… #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/3OrX8Edp7l
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
.@LaceyEvansWWE doesn't take too kindly to mockery, @itsBayleyWWE, and now you will FEEL her WRATH! #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ACeoBWUsiE
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
A little taste of @itsBayleyWWE's own medicine perhaps…#RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/7enTPMrHfY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
Not cool, @itsBayleyWWE. Not cool. #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/MJuGGh3rcI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
Is it @LaceyEvansWWE's time? #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/eSDDPTAxdn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
STILL THE CHAMP.@itsBayleyWWE retains her #SmackDown #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/joyHD3E6Bx
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
