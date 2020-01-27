Bayley Wins Over Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)

– It looks like the rage for Bayley came through for her tonight. The Smackdown women’s champion defeated Lacey Evans at tonight’s Royal Rumble event to retain her title. You can check out some photos and clips from the match below.

Bayley managed to pin Lacey Evans with a rollup to score the pinfall victory at tonight’s event. You can check out 411’s live and ongoing results and coverage for the 2020 Royal Rumble event RIGHT HERE.