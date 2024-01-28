Bayley Wins WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

Bayley said she was going to finally win the Royal Rumble and did just that, as she is now going to Wrestlemania. The Role Model entered at #3, lasting at one hour and three minutes, breaking the previous record by Rhea Ripley, whom she has said she will challenge prior to this night’s event. She eliminated the returning Liv Morgan to win the match.

Bayley also had the second-most eliminations in the match with seven, just behind Nia Jax with eight.

The match also featured several surprises, including Jade Cargill, Naomi, Jordynne Grace, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and Liv Morgan.

Order of Entrance:

1. Natalya

2. Naomi

3. Bayley

4. Candice LeRae

5. Jordynne Grace

6. Indi Hartwell

7. Asuka

8. Ivy Nile

9. Katana Chance

10. Bianca Belair

11. Kairi Sane

12. Tegan Nox

13. Kayden Carter

14. Chelsea Green

15. Piper Niven

16. Xia Li

17. Zelina Vega

18. Maxxine Dupri

19. Nia Jax

20. Shotzi

21. Becky Lynch

22. Alba Fyre

23. Shayna Baszler

24. Valhalla

25. Mia Yim

26. Zoey Stark

27. Roxanne Perez

28. Jade Cargill

29. Tiffany Stratton

30. Liv Morgan

Order of Elimination:

1. Hartwell by Bayley

2. LeRae by Bayley, Asuka & Sane

3. Natalya by Nox

4. Nox by Bayley

5. Sane by Asuka

6. Asuka by Belair

7. Jordynne Grace by Belair

8. Carter by Niven

9. Li by Jax

10. Nile by Jax

11. Dupri by Bayley

12. Niven by Jax

13. Chance by Jax

14. Green by Lynch

15. Valhalla by Jax

16. Fyre by Naomi

17. Vega by Baszler

18. Baszler by Jax

19. Yim by Jax

20. Shotzi by Jax

21. Jax by Cargill

22. Stark by Morgan

23. Perez by Stratton

24. Lynch by Cargill

25. Naomi by Cargill

26. Stratton by Bayley

27. Belair by Bayley

28. Cargill by Morgan

29. Morgan by Bayley

What a wild turn of events for Damage CTRL in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/qBSBFGST88 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

An absolute of POWER by Nia Jax in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/FC4jHk9iqI — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

R-Truth just entered the ring during the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! 😂 And ANTLERS! pic.twitter.com/ME9enOoWf0 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

LIV MORGAN IS BACK!@YaOnlyLivvOnce returns in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match as the surprise number 30 entrant! pic.twitter.com/WU563qBU0C — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024