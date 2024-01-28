wrestling / News
Bayley Wins WWE Women’s Royal Rumble
Bayley said she was going to finally win the Royal Rumble and did just that, as she is now going to Wrestlemania. The Role Model entered at #3, lasting at one hour and three minutes, breaking the previous record by Rhea Ripley, whom she has said she will challenge prior to this night’s event. She eliminated the returning Liv Morgan to win the match.
Bayley also had the second-most eliminations in the match with seven, just behind Nia Jax with eight.
The match also featured several surprises, including Jade Cargill, Naomi, Jordynne Grace, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and Liv Morgan.
Order of Entrance:
1. Natalya
2. Naomi
3. Bayley
4. Candice LeRae
5. Jordynne Grace
6. Indi Hartwell
7. Asuka
8. Ivy Nile
9. Katana Chance
10. Bianca Belair
11. Kairi Sane
12. Tegan Nox
13. Kayden Carter
14. Chelsea Green
15. Piper Niven
16. Xia Li
17. Zelina Vega
18. Maxxine Dupri
19. Nia Jax
20. Shotzi
21. Becky Lynch
22. Alba Fyre
23. Shayna Baszler
24. Valhalla
25. Mia Yim
26. Zoey Stark
27. Roxanne Perez
28. Jade Cargill
29. Tiffany Stratton
30. Liv Morgan
Order of Elimination:
1. Hartwell by Bayley
2. LeRae by Bayley, Asuka & Sane
3. Natalya by Nox
4. Nox by Bayley
5. Sane by Asuka
6. Asuka by Belair
7. Jordynne Grace by Belair
8. Carter by Niven
9. Li by Jax
10. Nile by Jax
11. Dupri by Bayley
12. Niven by Jax
13. Chance by Jax
14. Green by Lynch
15. Valhalla by Jax
16. Fyre by Naomi
17. Vega by Baszler
18. Baszler by Jax
19. Yim by Jax
20. Shotzi by Jax
21. Jax by Cargill
22. Stark by Morgan
23. Perez by Stratton
24. Lynch by Cargill
25. Naomi by Cargill
26. Stratton by Bayley
27. Belair by Bayley
28. Cargill by Morgan
29. Morgan by Bayley
Feel the GLOW at #RoyalRumble!
NAOMI IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/GK7EeYlOsK
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
NO WAY! 😲
TNA Knockouts Champion @JordynneGrace has just entered the 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/RPHw7vX0UM
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
What a wild turn of events for Damage CTRL in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/qBSBFGST88
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
What a showdown between @BiancaBelairWWE & TNA Knockouts Champion @JordynneGrace in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/2nt33A5Z24
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
An absolute of POWER by Nia Jax in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/FC4jHk9iqI
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
R-Truth just entered the ring during the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! 😂
And ANTLERS! pic.twitter.com/ME9enOoWf0
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
A STORM IS COMING! ⚡️@Jade_Cargill is here in the 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/wBTCqAaVXX
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
Former #WWENXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe has arrived in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/JQZ51lsnWu
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
WHAT. A. MOMENT.@Jade_Cargill lifts AND eliminates Nia Jax in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/EhpRpjAptZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
It's TIFFY Time in the 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match!
Former #WWENXT Women's Champion @tiffstrattonwwe is here! pic.twitter.com/80HEn9MPiG
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
LIV MORGAN IS BACK!@YaOnlyLivvOnce returns in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match as the surprise number 30 entrant! pic.twitter.com/WU563qBU0C
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
SHOCKING elimination after SHOCKING elimination! 😲😲😲#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/se1LJIVIOH
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
BAYLEY IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA!
Congratulations to 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match Winner @itsBayleyWWE! You EARNED it!!! pic.twitter.com/fhPuX2he7K
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
BAYLEYMANIA is upon us!@itsBayleyWWE just won the 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/P0PzT65KX6
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
