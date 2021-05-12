Bayley on the ‘Wishful Thinking’ Behind Rumors of Becky Lynch Returning at WrestleMania 37

– While speaking to Sportskeeda’s Rich Ucchino, WWE Superstar Bayley called the rumors of Becky Lynch returning at WrestleMania 37 “wishful thinking” by fans. Below are some highlights.

Bayley on the Becky Lynch rumors: “I think it was wishful thinking and people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt-kicked, I guess. It’s not gonna happen because she didn’t come back, suckers.”

On eventually facing Lynch one-on-one: “Yeah, I mean, I’m sure it’ll happen sometime. We both have some time left here and we both still have a lot of things we want to do. I’m sure she has a list of things she wants to do, and the last time I think we were in the ring together may have been when I beat her up with a chair, maybe a few times after that, but I’m sure she’s ready to get her hands on me, and I’ll be ready because I’ve been doing a lot since she’s been gone. This is consistent Bayley right here. No time off for me. I’ve been making moves, Becky Lynch!”