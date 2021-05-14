Bayley On Her Goal To Main Event WrestleMania, Emotional Reaction To Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley discussed the emotions surrounding Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37, her goal to main event WrestleMania, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bayley on the emotions surrounding Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37: “It was an amazing moment, one that is going to last. I’m so close to Sasha, and we came up together and we’ve been together so much these past eight years, so I have an idea of how her mind works. She had prepared for this moment her whole life. It’s been hard to find the right words to congratulate her. I’m still not sure we’ve fully grasped what that moment meant. And Bianca stepped up to the plate. Sasha has main evented plenty of shows and pay-per-views, but this was Bianca’s first. That was a match for everyone in our division and from our past….I could feel it from the very beginning. The fans were ready to see Sasha finally live out her dream, and they were ready to see Bianca deliver. Within the first minute, I knew it was magical.”

On her goal to main event WrestleMania: “That’s the pinnacle, what you work your whole life for. I worked that whole year during the pandemic to get to WrestleMania in front of fans, and then I still didn’t have that. I didn’t have that moment, I didn’t have that match, so that only makes my desire stronger. I was the last one to come to Raw and SmackDown between the Four Horsewomen, and I can be the last one to main-event a WrestleMania.”