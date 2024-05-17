Bayley Hopes WWE Gives More Opportunities to Women like Queen of the Ring

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump (via Fightful), Bayley gave her thoughts on the Queen of the Ring tournament and noted she wishes WWE would do similar things for women. While Bayley is not in the tournament, she noted that it gives the women’s roster more opportunities to show what they can do.

She said: “I love it. I wish that we could do more things like this. I think Queen of the Ring has been so special and such a good highlight for women that haven’t really gotten the time to show who they are and what they can do. This last SmackDown, we had three women’s matches on the show. In a two-hour show, for us, we know how special that is. I really think all the women took the time and really showed them, ‘Okay, this is my one little chance to show what I can do.’ They all killed it. On Raw a couple days ago and on the Raw before, I mean, they’re having some of the best matches. These are PLE-level matches that I’ve been able to, as the champion, kind of take the stress off myself and enjoy. I’m just so happy and so proud of the whole division for killing it and just showing like, I feel like they deserve more matches like this, more spotlights, more tournaments. Hell, have a tournament to face me next, just so I can watch.“