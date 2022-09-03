Bayley Says WWE’s Regime Change Is ‘Giving Everyone Hope’

Bayley recently weighed in on WWE’s change in regime, noting that the arrival of Triple H is “giving everyone hope.” The Raw star appeared on BT Sport’s Clash at the Castle and talked about what things have been like since Triple H took over the show.

“I think it ultimately is just giving everybody hope,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s given people in NXT hope, it’s given people who’ve been released hope and that still wanna be here, and it just kind of feels like a new relationship where it’s like anything’s possible and everything’s fresh and new. I hadn’t been in the locker room for a year, so I’m asking around like, ‘Hey, has it felt this good in the past year or is it just because I’ve been gone that I’m really happy to be here?’ I’ve talked to people who have been in the company for 20-plus years and they’re like, ‘This last month has been life-changing.'”

Bayley is set to team with her stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle tomorrow.