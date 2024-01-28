Bayley on Her WWE Royal Rumble Win, Calling Her Shot This Year

– Fresh off her WWE Royal Rumble victory, women’s Rumble winner Bayley discussed her win on last night’s premium live event on today’s special Royal Rumble recap edition of WWE’s The Bump. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on how she feels after her Rumble win: “Incomparable. Incomparable feeling. I think either will work. I got beat up a lot out there, I can’t think straight, but I feel amazing. I might not be able to think straight, but I feel amazing. I knew that this was gonna happen. I called my shot like you said. You guys saw all the package that I did before on SmackDown. The girls won the tag titles and I won the Royal Rumble. I’m gonna take Rhea’s title at WrestleMania blah, blah, blah, blah. (laughs) We’re gonna party tonight.”

On this year being a wide-ranged Rumble: “I’ve been in a few of these now, but this one, I would have to say, was so wide-ranged. We had girls from NXT, we had new girls on Raw and SmackDown that this is their first Rumble or maybe only their second Rumble. We had brand newcomers, Jade, we had returners, and Naomi, we had a little bit of everything. So I just kind of, stayed back, checked everything out, yes, stayed on my toes, learned from all my experience in the past, cause I’ve been eliminated every single time and got the job done.”

The win last night marks the first Rumble match victory of Bayley’s career.