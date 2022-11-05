Bayley Says Her WWE Run Isn’t What She Expected In a Good Way, Talks Returning to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel

Bayley is set to battle for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and she recently discussed her return to Saudi Arabia and more in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with The National for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On returning to Saudi Arabia: “The first time, I wasn’t really sure how much the fans actually knew us or how much they watched the product. I was pleasantly surprised that they had signs with our names on and were super into the match. So I’m looking forward to that, to see how much it’s grown since the last time I was here.”

On her time off due to injury: “It was a very humbling experience because I’ve never had surgery. I’ve never been away from wrestling aside for maybe a couple months for a shoulder injury. But it was super-humbling because my body wasn’t as strong as I thought it would be. I really did enjoy the time off and because it’s been almost nine or 10 years since I’ve had any time off with this WWE schedule as a performer. So I enjoyed it as much as I could with my family and my friends and just tried to see the plus side of it.”

On the trio’s time together on WWE TV: “I feel like Dakota, Iyo and I haven’t really been able to slow down at all. We’ve just kind of been thrown right into it. We’ve been on Raw and SmackDown and we’ve been on the pay-per-views and travelling everywhere and just non-stop, so it’s been amazing, but it’s also super-new to them because they’re not used to this road life.”

On working with Triple H: “He’s super-easy to talk to and to just have a conversation with whenever you feel the need to. You can always reach out to him or he’s always around. It’s super-easy to see where you want to go with stories, careers or within the show or even within the next month.”

On Triple H bringing women like Kai back to the company: “It just shows me that we’re going in the right direction. We’re just going to keep growing bigger and bigger and just continue to be the best women’s division in all of sport.”

On her WWE run to date: “It’s not what I expected it to be but in the best way. I can’t believe I’ve been here this long. I remember my first month I thought I was not going to be able to handle it because it’s just not what I expected. But now it’s even better. I have life-long friendships. I can talk to people I meet on the streets about places I’ve travelled to because of wrestling and things that I’ve got to see and experience. For me personally, to continue to keep doing things that are brand-new to me, to be able to evolve and grow after being here for almost 10 years, I’m proud of myself for that.”