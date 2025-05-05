Bayley Has WWE Women’s Intercontinental & US Title Reigns On Her List of Goals

Bayley is looking to reconsolidate her status as the first Women’s Grand Slam Champion in WWE by holding the Women’s Intercontinental and US Titles. Bayley appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and during the conversation, she was asked about the new titles and joked that she was annoyed with them being created because it puts an asterisk next to her Grand Slam Status. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On having those titles on her list of goals: “I haven’t won the IC title, haven’t won the Women’s U.S. Championship.”

On how WWE handles the Women’s Tag Team Titles: “Some weeks it’s really good, some weeks it’s not. Going into ‘Mania, I feel like Liv [Morgan] and Raquel [Rodriguez] have worked so hard. They’ve been on everything and [are] killing it, even before they were tag champions.”