wrestling / News
Bayley’s Opponent Official For WWE Summerslam Following Smackdown Battle Royale
We have a Smackdown Women’s Championship match on SummerSlam following the tri-brand battle royale on Smackdown. On tonight’s episode, Asuka won the battle royal to earn a match with Bayley for her title at the PPV. You can see some pics and video from the match below.
This means that Asuka will challenge for both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships at the show, as she was already set to face Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship. SummerSlam takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after the show.
