– In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tim Embler addressed the earlier report that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from a scheduled appearance at BCW’s Tribute to the Extreme show over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. D-Von was scheduled to appear at the convention before the event and later appear in the corner of former tag team partner Bully Ray for a match against Matt Cardona.

D-Von Dudley currently works in WWE as a coach for the NXT brand. Embler walked back the previous allegation and said what happened with WWE was a misunderstanding. He stated the following: