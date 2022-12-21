wrestling / News
BCW’s Tim Embler Addresses Earlier Report on D-Von Dudley Being Pulled From Show
– In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tim Embler addressed the earlier report that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from a scheduled appearance at BCW’s Tribute to the Extreme show over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. D-Von was scheduled to appear at the convention before the event and later appear in the corner of former tag team partner Bully Ray for a match against Matt Cardona.
D-Von Dudley currently works in WWE as a coach for the NXT brand. Embler walked back the previous allegation and said what happened with WWE was a misunderstanding. He stated the following:
Hey guys. I have a follow up statement to the situation with the WWE that I addressed in the ring this past Saturday. After having several conversations today I now know that everything that went down with D-Von was a misunderstanding. The wwe did not intentionally pull Dvon to hurt our show. I won’t get into those details but if I had the information then that I have now I wouldn’t have made the comments I made. It felt as if we were under attack and I reacted in the defense of our company. I can’t thank everyone enough for the support you showed and the future for The Battleground is limitless! Have an amazing rest of the holiday season and just remember… this March… A Champion Shall Rise!