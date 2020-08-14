Various News: Bea Priestley Comments on AEW Release & Hints At Future Plans, ACH & Brian Myers Set For BLP Show, Samoa Joe Best ROH Moments

– In her first tweets since being released by AEW, Bea Priestley hinted that she will be returning to Japan, thanking AEW for the opportunities they gave her and noting that COVID-19 travel restrictions made it difficult for her to travel and work in the United States.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to work on such a big platform with such a great roster.

I wish @AEWrestling the biggest success & hope that everyone will stay safe & healthy. I will miss you all 🖤

But until then.. 🐝 ➡️ 🇯🇵”

“This is a difficult time for everyone globally, & I completely understand the circumstances that COVID 19 has presented.

I’m sure once travel bans are lifted, you’ll be seeing me again on American soil.”

“Special thank you @dustinrhodes & @KennyOmegamanX for taking your time to coach me, and thank you @TonyKhan, @CodyRhodes, Brandi and @youngbucks for giving me a chance 🖤 I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me”

This is a difficult time for everyone globally, & I completely understand the circumstances that COVID 19 has presented.

I’m sure once travel bans are lifted, you’ll be seeing me again on American soil. — Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) August 14, 2020

Special thank you @dustinrhodes & @KennyOmegamanX for taking your time to coach me, and thank you @TonyKhan , @CodyRhodes , Brandi and @youngbucks for giving me a chance 🖤 I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me — Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) August 14, 2020

– Black Label Pro has announced ACH and Brian Myers for their Turbo Graps 16 show on October 3rd in Crown Point, Indiana. Myers will be entrant #1 and ACH will be entrant #2. ACH has wrestled for NJPW and GCW recently while Myers has been working for Impact Wrestling and is set for upcoming WrestlePro shows.

**TURBO GRAPS 16** Making his BLP debut as Entrant #1: "Prince of Queens" Brian Myers Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY 8/14 at 12pm CST. pic.twitter.com/0avOcvkNIy — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 12, 2020

**TURBO GRAPS 16** Making his long awaited BLP debut as Entrant #2: ACH! Tickets on sale RIGHT NOW at https://t.co/izsSIRmsFV Only 30 tickets. They will go quick! pic.twitter.com/7KZx3HcjTk — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 14, 2020

– ROH has released a video looking at Samoa Joe’s greatest moments.