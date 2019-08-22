wrestling / News
Various News: Bea Priestley Likely For AEW All Out, Eugene Backstage At Smackdown, Braun Strowman Gets New Tattoo
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bea Priestley is likely to appear at AEW All Out next weekend as she’s not booked for the STARDOM card that weekend. While this is unconfirmed or not even rumored, a likely spot is the Casino Battle Royal. That match currently has eleven spots open.
– Nick ‘Eugene’ Dinsmore was backstage at Smackdown this week and posted photos to Twitter.
#SiouxFalls #SmackDownLive pic.twitter.com/sZmyCsDiP5
— Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) August 21, 2019
#SmackDownLive #SiouxFalls @StephDinsmore pic.twitter.com/oaCjigPGU1
— Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) August 21, 2019
Good times at Smackdown Live….
I popped for the Mary Poppins umbrellas ☂ 😊 @UGeneDinsmore reminiscing w @mikethemiz #wwe #wwesiouxfalls #themiz #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/W28rjjZj5D
— Stephanie Dinsmore (@StephDinsmore) August 21, 2019
– Tattoo artist Lilyth Eve Ink revealed on Instagram that Braun Strowman got a new tattoo, specificially Johnny Cash lyrics, added to his many others at Habitual Ink in Casselberry, Florida.
View this post on Instagram
REPOST @habitual_ink_casselberry @adamscherr99 got these hands @habitual_ink_casselberry by @lilytheveink Thanks for stopping by ya big ole teddy bear. #habitualinkcasselberry #habitualink #lilytheveink #orlandotattooartist #inked #wwesuperstar #braunstrowman #getthesehands #tattoos #colortattoos #tattoosofinstagram #instatattoos #ladytattooers #girlsthattattoo #freshink #eternalink #hivecaps #h2oceanaftercare #inkjectapro #kingpintattoosupplies
More Trending Stories
- Glacier Almost Joined WWE In 2000, Reveals Gimmick He Was Offered
- Jerry Lawler On His Heart Attack on Raw in 2012, Still Wrestling In The Years Since
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Randy Savage’s 1999 Feud With Dennis Rodman, How Well The Two Got Along
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment