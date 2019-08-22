wrestling / News

Various News: Bea Priestley Likely For AEW All Out, Eugene Backstage At Smackdown, Braun Strowman Gets New Tattoo

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bea Priestley

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bea Priestley is likely to appear at AEW All Out next weekend as she’s not booked for the STARDOM card that weekend. While this is unconfirmed or not even rumored, a likely spot is the Casino Battle Royal. That match currently has eleven spots open.

– Nick ‘Eugene’ Dinsmore was backstage at Smackdown this week and posted photos to Twitter.

– Tattoo artist Lilyth Eve Ink revealed on Instagram that Braun Strowman got a new tattoo, specificially Johnny Cash lyrics, added to his many others at Habitual Ink in Casselberry, Florida.

