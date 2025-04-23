Bea Priestley Says She Has No Negative Feelings Toward WWE After Release

Bea Priestley has spoken out about her WWE release, saying she recognizes it’s just the business. Priestley, who was Blair Davenport in WWE, was released in February. She streamed on Twitch on Tuesday and commented on her release and what’s next for her.

“I think it was just budget cuts to make up their contracts,” Priestley said (per Fightful). “I don’t have any negative feelings or anything like that. It’s just the job and the business. That’s the way it goes, really. I’m excited for what’s coming in the future, I’m excited to kind of get back to my roots a little bit, and do my own thing again. I did love doing stuff in Japan and the UK. I’m excited to do the Indies in America because I’ve never actually done the indies here at all. Yes, I’m excited for the future.”

She continued, “Don’t be upset for me, it’s fine. It’s the job, it’s the way it goes. I’m happy for all my friends who are still there; Lyra [Valkyrie], she is one of my best friends and just had a massive WrestleMania moment. Same with Tiffany [Stratton], really happy she’s getting a spotlight. I’m excited for people like Roxanne [Perez], Cora [Jade], those up-and-coming girls who are obviously going to get called up any day now. Giulia, my drinking buddy. Piper [Niven], my road trip buddy. Excited for the future. You guys will definitely see me wrestling somewhere or another. Don’t worry, I’m not going to disappear forever.”

Priestley’s time in WWE lasted from 2021 to February.