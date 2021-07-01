Bea Priestley Officially Joins NXT UK as Blair Davenport

– As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark application for the new ring name, “Blair Davenport,” in May. At the time, it was unknown who the name was being used for. Last week, NXT UK teased a new Superstar named “Blair Davenport” joining the roster with a short vignette. Today on NXT UK, it was revealed that Davenport would be the new ring name for Bea Priestley, and she announced that she’s joining the roster. The newly dubbed Davenport noted in the clip:

“I have wrestled all around the world. I have sacrificed everything to get to where I am today. I have given up friends, I have given up family to get to master what I do. Did you really think I wouldn’t end up part of the greatest women’s division on Earth? Blair Davenport has arrived in NXT UK.”

It was reported in May that Priestley was bound for WWE and “very likely” heading to the NXT UK brand. You can view the reveal clip for Davenport from today’s show and the previous week’s vignette below.