Bear Bronson Comments On Battery Charges Against Bear Boulder: ‘I’m Sick To My Stomach’
As previously reported, AEW fired Bear Boulder of the Iron Savages due to his arrest for domestic battery by strangulation. His tag partner, Bear Bronson, commented on the news in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “I don’t know what to say. I’m sick to my stomach. I’ve been checking in with Rainy since I found out to make sure shes ok, but I did not know the horrific details. I’ve been on a city date with my wife for the past few hours & rn I just want to turn my phone off to be with her.”
