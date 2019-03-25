Beat the Clock Challenge Announced For Tonight’s Raw

– WWE has announced a Beat the Clock challenge for tonight’s episode of Raw. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will each face off with a member of the Riott Squad. The announcement doesn’t indicate that there is any particular prize on the line for the person who wins with the fastest time, so it appears as if it either for bragging rights or a prize yet to be revealed.

The announcement reads, “The rules of this unique exhibition are somewhat straightforward: Rousey, Lynch and Flair will each be paired off against a member of The Riott Squad, and whichever of the six Superstars records the fastest victory against her respective opponent wins the Challenge. The pairings have yet to be announced, but given the variables of who faces whom — not to mention Rousey’s increasingly instantaneous victories against her foes — it’s looking like every second will count, more so than usual.”

Raw takes place tonight from Boston and airs live on USA Network.