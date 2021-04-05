Bebe Rexha To Perform ‘America The Beatiful’ At WrestleMania

Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beatiful” to kick off WrestleMania 37. WWE announced on Monday that the Grammy nominee will open the show with the traditional performance, following in the steps of people like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Boyz II Men, and John Legend.

In addition to songwriting credits for songs like Eminem & Rihanna’s “The Monster,” Rexha released her debut LP Expectations in 2018 which was certified Platinum. She was nominated for Best New Artist in 2019.

Rexha said in the announcement, “I’m excited to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at this year’s WrestleMania. Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to performing for fans around the world.”

WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 10th and 11th and airs live on Peacock.