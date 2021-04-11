Bebe Rexha Shares Backstage Video From WrestleMania 37 With ‘Do Not Slap Leg’ Sign

– As previously reported, the issue of leg slapping in kicking in matches became an issue in WWE earlier this when WWE is rumored to have instituted a ban on leg or thigh slapping while performing kicks during matches. It’s also been reported that there are signs backstage with the message, which have surfaced before. Well, the sign surfaced again today after performing artist and singer Bebe Rexha shared some backstage photos and a clip from last night’s WrestleMania 37.

Rexha was on hand to perform “America The Beautiful” during the event. Earlier today, she shared some photos and a clip of her meeting Hulk Hogan backstage during her WrestleMania experience. In the Hogan clip, the sign that reads, “Do not slap leg when kicking,” can be easily seen in the background.

You can see the clip with the sign in the gallery that Rexha shared on Instagram below. Just keep pushing the arrow on the right until it gets to the Hogan clip to view the sign.