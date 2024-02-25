Becky Lynch Addresses the Allegations Against Vince McMahon

– During an interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was asked about the allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking against Vince McMahon Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on the allegations against Vince McMahon: “I’ve been fortunate in my career that I’ve always felt supported by the company. These allegations are horrible. It’s hard to reconcile, as a talent and as a woman, but my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing.”

On the allegations being hard to reconcile: Yes, in the beginning, there were some restrictions put on things. We couldn’t punch, we had to hair pull, there were weird things there. Being able to push us forward, push women forward, I’m very grateful for that and the opportunity to even have my family. This company…some of these things are hard to reconcile.”

As noted, Vince McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board of TKO last month after the lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. McMahon has denied the allegations.