Becky Lynch Recalls Getting Advice From John Cena & The Rock

Becky Lynch recently recalled some of the advice she received during her career from both John Cena and The Rock. Lynch spoke with The School of Greatness about the advice she received from the two earlier in her career, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Cena giving her advice about establishing her character more: “‘Who are you? I don’t know who you are.’ That’s what [Cena] said to me. I would go to him, I would ask him for advice. He was like ‘I don’t know who you are. I don’t know who you are.’ I would get so mad because people would be chanting my name. I was like ‘Well, they knew.’ I’ve always had this connection with the audience where they would chant for me even when I didn’t have an established character or whatever. There was always a connection.”

On getting advice from The Rock: “One of the things that [Johnson] said to me that I still think about, and think about regularly, is ‘What do you think about in the quiet of the night when everybody’s gone to sleep, when there’s nobody? What is it that you dream of? Keep that at the forefront of your mind.’ The other thing that he said to me was when my dad passed way … He said, ‘Now he’s always with you,’ and even saying it now just makes me feel a certain [way] because now he is always with me.”