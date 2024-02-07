Becky Lynch On What Advice She Would Give To Younger Talent

During her interview with Seth Rollins for Never Before Told (via Fightful), Becky Lynch spoke about what advice she would give to younger wrestlers that are starting out in the business.

She said: “<>I supposed it’s, more than anything, trust yourself. Then, it’s the thing that John [Cena] used to always say to me that used to frustrate the hell out of me. ‘I don’t know who you are. Who are you?’ ‘Well, I’m this,’ and then I would go into this long-form explanation, and essentially, it’s, ‘Who are you?’ Find out who you are and bring that to the table in an understandable and digestible manner. That can often be the hardest thing in wrestling.”