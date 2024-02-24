– Becky Lynch is going to WrestleMania 40, where she will challenge “The Eradicator,” Rhea Ripley, for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Lynch won the women’s Chamber match at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event to secure a title shot against Ripley. During the main event, Lynch was watching outside in the stadium while Ripley beat Nia Jax in the main event to retain her title. Lynch shared a video on social media, commenting on Ripley’s victory.

Lynch said in her video, “Enjoy your fireworks now, Rhea, because they’re gonna be going off for me at WrestleMania. It’s official, Mami versus The Man.”

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title goes down during WrestleMania 40. The event is slated for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.