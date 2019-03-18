wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Aiding Fan Gets Mainstream Coverage, Total Bellas Bonus Clips, Preview For Tonight’s WWE Photo Shoot

March 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Royal Rumble

The New York Post has a story about Becky Lynch helping a fan who recently suffered a seizure at a recent autograph signing.

– Here are two bonus clips from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWE has released a preview from tonight’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, featuring Natalya:

