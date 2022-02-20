Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Comment On Their Wrestlemania 38 Title Match

As previously reported, both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair won their respective matches earlier today at WWE Elimination Chamber, setting the stage for Wrestlemania. Belair won the Elimination Chamber match, earning the right to challenge Lynch for her RAW Women’s Championship. Lynch successfully retained that title against Lita on the same show.

In a post on Twitter, both Lynch and Belair commented on their upcoming rematch.

Lynch wrote: “Congratulations Bianca. The only two women to win the main event of #WrestleMania go head to head in the main event of #WrestleMania. Maybe this time I’ll beat my own record.”

Belair replied: “Last year, I walked in wrESTleMania as a rookie, and walked out as the Main Event Champion!

I’m ready to run it back! May the bEST woman win.”

Congratulations Bianca. The only two women to win the main event of #WrestleMania go head to head in the main event of #WrestleMania. Maybe this time I’ll beat my own record. #WWEChamber — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 19, 2022