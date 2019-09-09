wrestling / News
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Featured on Cover of Muscle & Fitness
September 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are featured on the cover of October’s Muscle & Fitness magazine. Lynch posted to Instagram revealing the cover, which features the two Raw stars, as you can see below. WWE has also posted behind-the-scenes video of the couple’s photo shoot:
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Recalls Being Told He Would Beat Razor Ramon, Talks Main Reason For the Angle
- Eric Bischoff On Arn Anderson’s Retirement Speech, The Mood Backstage, nWo’s Promo Mocking It
- Sha Samuels and Revolution Pro Issue Statements After ‘Shoot Attack’ Injures Referee, Josh Bodom Deletes Tweet on Incident
- Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, Stephanie Responds