wrestling / News

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Featured on Cover of Muscle & Fitness

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds Raw

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are featured on the cover of October’s Muscle & Fitness magazine. Lynch posted to Instagram revealing the cover, which features the two Raw stars, as you can see below. WWE has also posted behind-the-scenes video of the couple’s photo shoot:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading