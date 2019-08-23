wrestling / News

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Get Engaged

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are taking their relationship to the next step and are officially engaged. Lynch posted to Twitter to announce the engagement, as you can see below. The picture of Lynch and Rollins sees Lynch wearing a gold band on her finger:

The couple have been dating since at least May, when their relationship became public. The relationship has been mentioned on TV and used as a part of WWE storylines, most notably when Lynch and Rollins faced Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules.

Renee Young, Lance Storm and others have taken to Twitter to congratulate the couple. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading