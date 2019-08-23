Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Get Engaged

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are taking their relationship to the next step and are officially engaged. Lynch posted to Twitter to announce the engagement, as you can see below. The picture of Lynch and Rollins sees Lynch wearing a gold band on her finger:

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

The couple have been dating since at least May, when their relationship became public. The relationship has been mentioned on TV and used as a part of WWE storylines, most notably when Lynch and Rollins faced Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules.

Renee Young, Lance Storm and others have taken to Twitter to congratulate the couple. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple!

Holy cow!! Congrats you guys!!! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 22, 2019

Congrats to you both. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 22, 2019

Get married in a ring pic.twitter.com/m7ZDF0fPYH — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 22, 2019

i want to like this on every social media platform so happy for you! 😭😭 — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 23, 2019