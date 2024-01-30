wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Announces Book Tour
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch announced the dates for her upcoming book tour to promote the release of her new memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man, which hits shelves on March 26. Here are the full tour dates as revealed by Lynch:
* March 26 at 123:00 PM ET: Barnes & Noble, Fifth Ave., New York, NY
* March 27 at 6:00 PM ET: Bookends, Ridgewood, NJ
* March 28 at 7:00 PM ET: Washington, DC
* March 29 at 12:00 PM ET: RJ Julia Booksellers, Madison, CT
* April 2 at 6:00 PM ET: Barnes & Noble, Philadelphia, PA
* April 13 at 2:00 PM PT: Barnes & Noble, The Grove, Los Angeles, CA
I can't wait to share my story, in person, when The Man's book tour comes around starting March 26th! pic.twitter.com/th7atUuHOr
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 29, 2024
