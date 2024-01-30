Becky Lynch Announces Book Tour

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch announced the dates for her upcoming book tour to promote the release of her new memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man, which hits shelves on March 26. Here are the full tour dates as revealed by Lynch:

* March 26 at 123:00 PM ET: Barnes & Noble, Fifth Ave., New York, NY

* March 27 at 6:00 PM ET: Bookends, Ridgewood, NJ

* March 28 at 7:00 PM ET: Washington, DC

* March 29 at 12:00 PM ET: RJ Julia Booksellers, Madison, CT

* April 2 at 6:00 PM ET: Barnes & Noble, Philadelphia, PA

* April 13 at 2:00 PM PT: Barnes & Noble, The Grove, Los Angeles, CA