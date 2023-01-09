wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Announces She’s Returning To Young Rock As Cyndi Lauper

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch announced that she would reprise her role of Cyndi Lauper for an upcoming episode of Young Rock.

She wrote: “She’s baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned.

