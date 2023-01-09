wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Announces She’s Returning To Young Rock As Cyndi Lauper
January 9, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch announced that she would reprise her role of Cyndi Lauper for an upcoming episode of Young Rock.
She wrote: “She’s baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned.”
She’s baaaaaaaack!
Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned 🤘@nbc @TheRock @peacock pic.twitter.com/juurCc7EkB
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 9, 2023
