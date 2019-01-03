WWE News: Becky Lynch to Appear on Ridiculousness, The Rock Hypes Titan Games, Latest Hidden Gem Clip

– Becky Lynch is set to appear on MTV’s Ridiculousness tomorrow night at 8:30 PM ET. Lynch filmed the episode back in October, replacing Sasha Banks who had to pull out due to a health concern.

– The Rock posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s premiere of his Titan Games reality competition series. You can see a ten-minute sneak peek of the show below:

Yo. Good morning sunshines 😈What better way to motivate you to start your day than by giving you an exclusive 10 MIN sneak peek of my @NBCTitanGames.

Enjoy this AM coffee in your eyes & I’ll see you TONIGHT for our epic 2 HR PREMIERE EVENT.

8pm on @NBC.

The hype becomes real! pic.twitter.com/IFUyxWwT7G — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 3, 2019

– WWE posted the following clip from its latest WWE Network Hidden Gem. The clip features The Great Muta vs. Sting from the September 1st, 1999 episode of WCW Power Hour: