Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch to Appear on Ridiculousness, The Rock Hypes Titan Games, Latest Hidden Gem Clip

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Bloodied

– Becky Lynch is set to appear on MTV’s Ridiculousness tomorrow night at 8:30 PM ET. Lynch filmed the episode back in October, replacing Sasha Banks who had to pull out due to a health concern.

– The Rock posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s premiere of his Titan Games reality competition series. You can see a ten-minute sneak peek of the show below:

– WWE posted the following clip from its latest WWE Network Hidden Gem. The clip features The Great Muta vs. Sting from the September 1st, 1999 episode of WCW Power Hour:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Ridiculousness, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), The Titan Games, WWE Hidden Gems, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading