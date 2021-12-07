Becky Lynch To Appear on TMZ Christmas Special For FOX

Becky Lynch is headed to TMZ for a little holiday cheer, as she’ll appear on their Christmas special. FOX announced on Monday that Lynch will be one of the celebrities along with Joel McHale, Howie Mandel and others on the show, which will air at different times depending on market.

The programming alert reads:

THIS CHRISTMAS, THE TABLES HAVE TURNED, AS YOUR FAVORITE CELEBRITIES TAKE OVER TMZ ON THE ALL-NEW SPECIAL “TMZ’S MERRY ELFIN’ CHRISTMAS: BYE, BYE 2021!” THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 @ 9/8c ON FOX

CELEBRITIES HASH OUT THEIR TOP STORIES OF 2021 FOR A LIGHT-HEARTED LOOK BACK AT THE YEAR THAT WAS

Featuring some of your favorite stars, including JOEL McHALE, HOWIE MANDEL, WWE CHAMP BECKY LYNCH, NENE LEAKES, CHRISHELL STAUSE & other surprise guests!