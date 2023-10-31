wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy on November 15

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Per Headline Planet, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be competing on Celebrity Jeopardy on ABC next month. The episode will air on November 15. Her comeptitors will be Rachel Dratch and Macaulay Culkin.

