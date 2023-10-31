wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy on November 15
October 31, 2023
– Per Headline Planet, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be competing on Celebrity Jeopardy on ABC next month. The episode will air on November 15. Her comeptitors will be Rachel Dratch and Macaulay Culkin.
First Look: Becky Lynch, Macaulay Culkin & Rachel Dratch compete on the November 15 Celebrity Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/CliC6KK2Mc
— Headline Planet (@headlineplanet) October 31, 2023
