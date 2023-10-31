Becky Lynch Appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy on November 15

– Per Headline Planet, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be competing on Celebrity Jeopardy on ABC next month. The episode will air on November 15. Her comeptitors will be Rachel Dratch and Macaulay Culkin.

