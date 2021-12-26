wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Appearing on Tonight’s TMZ Christmas Special
December 26, 2021 | Posted by
Becky Lynch’s appearance on TMZ’s Christmas special will air tonight. As previously noted, Lynch is set for the Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”
The show is set to air tonight in syndication on FOX; you can find out when by checking local listings.
