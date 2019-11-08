wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Appears On Web Summit, Lineup For Tonight's 205 Live, Seth Rollins Doing Media Promotion

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Raw

– Becky Lynch recently appeared for a web summit that was held in Lisbon, Portugal.

– Here are the matches set for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, which was taped on Wednesday from Full Sail:

*NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza.

*Mansoor vs. The Brian Kendrick.

– Seth Rollins has been making media appearances today to promote the RAW and Smackdown taping in Manchester later on.

